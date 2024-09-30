Lane Kiffin Provides Encouragement to Players After Loss to Kentucky
The Ole Miss Rebels started conference play on the wrong foot over the weekend, dropping an upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at home.
Even with a loss in hand that served as a massive disappointment to the players on the roster, the Rebels still have a lot to play for in the 2024 season, and head coach Lane Kiffin reminded them of that this week.
Kiffin was asked on Monday if he addressed a slimmer margin for error to reach the College Football Playoff with his team after Saturday's loss, and while he usually shies away from those topics, he did take a little time to share his thoughts with his players since they will likely field similar questions throughout the season.
"We usually don't," Kiffin said on Monday. "I don't talk to guys about playoffs, championships because that's all outcome-based. It has nothing to do with the process of how are we practicing today or playing on Saturday. I did address that with them and say 'Just because you get all those questions, understand that everything you want to do is still there.' We're in an age of a lot of people with one or two losses."
Kiffin also stated that many players on his team took Saturday's loss hard, but he views that reaction as a positive, in the grand scheme of things.
"I think they were really disappointed, really upset, really hurt, and I told them today that that's a good thing," Kiffin said. "For guys that in the room that didn't and just went on with their day and it didn't really hurt, that'll show you.
"The more you're invested and the more you put into something, you're going to feel different afterwards than someone who isn't invested and doesn't put all their heart into it. I think it was a good thing they struggled so much the last two days."
The road doesn't get any easier for Ole Miss moving forward. The Rebels face their first road conference test of the season on Saturday when they travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.