Lane Kiffin Reveals Ole Miss' Expectations For Transfer WR Micah Davis
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver this season, and the room got deeper earlier this month with the addition of Micah Davis from the transfer portal.
Davis put up 628 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season with the Utah State Aggies, but some of his biggest impacts came in the return game. It was there that Davis returned 27 punts for a total of 250 yards on the season, and he also fielded six kicks for a total of 83 yards.
Since Ole Miss has so many pieces at wide receiver, what is head coach Lane Kiffin's plan on utilizing Davis on the field? Will he spend time on both offense and special teams?
Kiffin revealed his thoughts on the matter on Monday.
"I think he'll have an impact on special teams," Kiffin said. "He was out there today already making a number of plays. I think he can play inside and outside as a receiver. Unique skillset that way. We're very pleased to have him. Adds competition to that room and adds somebody who made some significant plays last year."
Breaking into the starting rotation of Ole Miss' receivers may be a tall order, considering what the Rebels return at the position. Names like Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins headline the veterans in the room, and Ole Miss also added the likes of Juice Wells from the South Carolina Gamecocks this offseason from the transfer portal.
Still, Davis should see playing time this year in Oxford, both at receiver and in the return game. He brings plenty of talent to the table in both categories, and his addition to the room could be a vital asset later in the year when the season begins to take a physical toll on the roster.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.