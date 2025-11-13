Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds Strengthen for Florida Gators Job Amid Rumor Mill Swirling
The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is on this fall with the coaching carousel in full swing across the college football scene.
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) has America's attention as a College Football Playoff contender, but the chatter surrounding the program in Oxford is the future of Kiffin.
It's no secret Kiffin is the hottest name on the coaching market right now with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators pursuing the Ole Miss decision-maker as their top target.
But which program has the edge if he decides to depart Oxford and make his way elsewhere for the 2026 season.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently revealed which program he believes could win the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" if he made the move to leave the Magnolia State.
"In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy," Finebaum said surrounding LSU's chances for Kiffin.
"I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation."
"I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leaves. Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight.
"Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason."
Finebaum believes the Florida Gators have the edge heading into the backend of the 2025 season despite the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Along with Finebaum, the betting lines reflect that with Kiffin emerging as the clearcut favorite for the Florida Gators gig, according to BetOnline, as the rumor mill swirls.
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Lane Kiffin: -300
2. Eli Drinkwitz: +120
3. James Franklin: +600
4. Jedd Fisch: +600
5. Jeff Brohm: +2000
6. Brent Key: +2000
7. Jon Sumrall: +2000
8. Clark Lea: +2000
9. Alex Golesh: +2500
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2500
Kiffin is remaining focused on the task at hand this fall with a College Football Playoff berth growing closer for No. 7 Ole Miss despite the outside chatter.
“I haven’t even talked about it to them, and I think I’m pretty close to the players, where they walk by or they say something, you know, like, if it was on their mind, they’d make a joke or something,” Kiffin said. “I don’t think it is. They’re very focused on what to do.”
“Again, I said it’s a different age nowadays, like when I addressed it a couple weeks ago. I certainly don’t think it was a distraction since. We won at Oklahoma, South Carolina, and played really well last week. This is kind of the world that we’re in.”
Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the Florida Gators. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
