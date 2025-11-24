Lane Kiffin's Odds To Become Next LSU Tigers Coach See Movement as Florida Pushes
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will return to action on Friday for a Week 14 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with an opportunity to further cement the program's chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to move to 11-1 on the season, but the buzz surrounding the matchup is the Rebels' head coach's future in Oxford.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators continue swinging for the fences as the pair of SEC schools look to lure him away from the Magnolia State, but Kiffin remains mum on the subject.
“I’m sure you got a lot of other questions, but we’re going to just answer questions focused on this game and the season and our players,” Kiffin said on Monday during his weekly press conference.
Social media is swirling surrounding the future of Kiffin in Oxford with multiple national analysts believing the Rebels will be "distracted" down the stretch of the 2025 season, but not Kiffin, as the program looks forward to Friday at Mississippi State.
“You say that, but people said the same thing about the Florida game," Kiffin said on Monday. "That there was all this distraction and how could the team focus and we played pretty well.
"So, I don’t know anymore to say than that, but I think our team’s been very focused since noise has been out there all the way back to the Oklahoma game in the tunnel before that and the morning and everything.”
Despite Kiffin remaining mum, the betting odds favor the Ole Miss head coach departing for a different gig in the SEC with LSU and Florida picking up steam, according to Kalshi.
The Betting Odds: LSU Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 67 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 21 percent
- Jon Sumrall: 8 percent
The Betting Odds: Florida Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 34 pecent
- Jedd Fisch: 24 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 21 percent
The Decision Timeline: Ole Miss AD Weighs In
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
