Lane Kiffin's Portal Moves Are Far From Over | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

Chris Hardie, who visited the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend, is slated to visit the Oklahoma Sooners.

Steven Willis

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin still being active in the transfer portal after getting official visits from Chris Hardie of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. He has also visited the Central Florida Knights and is slated to visit the Oklahoma Sooners this week.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about the transfer portal gossip that is going around, starting with how Ole Miss will deal with Tyler Baron and if he will end up with the Miami Hurricanes or USC Trojans.

In our final segment of the day, we talk about Ole Miss baseball and Mike Bianco and why paying $7 million right now would be terrible for football.

Steven Willis

