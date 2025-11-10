Lane Kiffin's Take: Will Florida Fans Cheer for Ole Miss' Head Coach in Week 12?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-0 SEC) will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 12 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on the SEC matchup.
In a showdown that is being labeled the "Kiffin Bowl" already, social media is swirling surrounding Saturday's clash in Oxford.
It's no secret that Kiffin is the Florida Gators' top target in the program's coaching search, and with Ole Miss hoping to retain their decision-maker, it's set to bring no shortage of drama this weekend.
Fast forward to Sunday and Kiffin commented on whether he believes Florida fans will be cheering for him in Week 12.
“I don’t think so. I think that people run pretty true to their schools when it comes to cheering for the game," Kiffin said. "Yeah, I don’t read all that stuff.
"Somebody was saying that today. One of our student assistant members explaining to me the fans going back and forth and they said, ‘I think there’s a new rivalry.’ I mean Ole Miss fans and Florida fans, they should put a steel cage somewhere and let them fight it out. Maybe halftime of the game.”
Kiffin has been the talk of the town across this year's coaching search with the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers hoping to sway the Ole Miss decision-maker away from Oxford, but Kiffin has remained mum on the subject.
Prior to the Oklahoma matchup in October, Kiffin addressed the team to keep the rumor mill from spiraling out of control.
"I just told them, ‘Hey, this happens every year here. So this isn’t new, but a lot of you guys are new,' " Kiffin said Oct. 26. "So all it is a credit to the program and the coaches and players for doing well and having the success we have . . .
"It goes Georgia, Alabama, then us. So, that’s pretty cool. Especially when you throw Texas and Oklahoma in there. So that’s all that’s a product of and it shouldn’t be a distraction."
Now, with two games remaining in the 2025 season against Florida and Mississippi State, the Ole Miss Rebels are inching closer towards a College Football Playoff berth despite the outside noise stealing headlines.
