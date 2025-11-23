'Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes' Sees Betting Odds Shift For LSU Tigers and Florida Gators
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff race, but the talk of the town surrounds head coach Lane Kiffin's future in Oxford.
The Rebels have navigated a historic season in the Magnolia State under Kiffin's watch with the program taking America by storm as a National Championship contender.
But it's the future of Kiffin that has social media swirling as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators emerge as threats to sway him away from Oxford this offseason.
"While it is unlikely there will be definitive clarity before next Saturday, numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach," CBS Sports wrote.
"To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal. Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision."
In what has emerged as a three-team battle for Kiffin's services, there remains significant buzz behind-the-scenes for the LSU Tigers with the betting odds reflecting that, according to Kalshi.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
The Betting Odds: LSU Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 61 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 23 percent
- Joe Brady: 6 percent
The Betting Odds: Florida Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 37 percent
- Jedd Fisch: 24 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 16 percent
Lane Kiffin's Take: The Buzz is Positive
"I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during this week's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
