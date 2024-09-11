Why Did Lane Kiffin Take Down Paul Finebaum On Social Media? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin's takedown of Paul Finebaum yesterday on social media, an event that is becoming a habit. I believe it is in response to Paul Finebaum floating Lane's name as a hypothetical candidate with the Florida opening, and he is starting to push back. On College Football Smothered and Covered, Barrett Sallee also talked about why Ole Miss is a better job than Florida in the current college football landscape.
In the "What 2 Watch 4" in this week's game vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, we look at what will be Ole Miss' first road game of the season in what is sure to be a raucous environment in Winston-Salem, N.C. How Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding feel on Sunday morning is going to depend a lot on the linebacker and safety play this weekend.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about whether Gerquan Scott and Key Lawrence will return this week and what that will do for both units. We also discuss weather and how, at this point, we have to at least prepare for what could be a wet game. It's early in the week still, but there is currently a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.
5-Hour Energy
Go to 5hourenergy.com and use promo code LOCKEDONCFB to receive 20% off your order. This offer is only valid until September 30th on one order and cannot be used with other promotions. The code is not good on subscription orders. Go to 5hourenergy.com today!
Ultimate GM
Ultimate College Football HC is a brand-new mobile game that is completely free, has no ads and 100% playable offline. Use the promo code LOCKEDONCFB, all caps, inside the game store to receive a free boost to your program. Begin your coaching legacy today!
Factor Meals
Head to FACTORMEALS.com/lockedoncollege50 and use code lockedoncollege50 to get 50% off your first box PLUS 20% off your next month while your subscription is active!
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FanDuel
Now through September 22nd, ALL FanDuel customers can bet FIVE DOLLARS and get a THREE WEEK free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Visit FANDUEL.COM/LOCKEDON to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html