Lane Kiffin Trolls Brian Kelly Following LSU's Loss vs. USC
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin rarely misses a trolling opportunity on social media, and that trend continued this week, this time with LSU coach Brian Kelly as the target.
Kelly was visibly upset after LSU's 27-20 loss to USC on Sunday, slamming his fist onto the table in a postgame interview after losing his third-straight season opener at the helm of the Tigers program. A fan made a screenshot of Kelly's tirade, and Kiffin quoted the post on social media on Tuesday to take a jab at the head coach of his rival.
"Maybe you just need a @CokeZero and a [smiling emoji] @CoachBrianKelly #LoveCoke," Kiffin wrote.
As always, this troll job has some layers.
A bottle of Dasani water went airborne as Kelly slammed his fist on the table in this photo, and Dasani is a product of Coca-Cola, a brand that recently drew some comments from Kiffin in a press conference.
"Does anybody drink Coke?" Kiffin asked. "You realize that 130 percent of your sugar for the entire day is in this one bottle. 65 grams of sugar."
Since that comment (either by coincidence or on purpose), Coke Zero Sugar has been front-and-center at Kiffin's media availabilities. Perhaps this comment towards Kelly is Kiffin's way of expressing his appreciation for the sugar-free variety of his team's sponsor while also taking yet another jab at his rival.
Regardless, Kiffin and Kelly will get a chance to settle the score on the field this season when Ole Miss travels to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers on Oct. 12. That will be a tall task for the Rebels as night games at Tiger Stadium are always difficult environments for visitors, and Ole Miss has not beaten LSU in Baton Rouge since 2008.
Last season, the Rebels took the Tigers down in a thriller in Oxford, coming from behind late in the game to secure a 55-49 win. LSU leads the all-time series against Ole Miss 63-42-4.