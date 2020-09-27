Ole Miss has fielded a plethora of legitimate superstars at wide receiver over the years.

Lane Kiffin expects Elijah Moore to best all of them in the record books.

"I thought Elijah was really special, just from watching film of last year," Kiffin said after Saturday's loss. "When I first met him, I told him he had to work harder than anyone in the country, because you're going to shatter the school record for most catches in a year."

So is that goal, while lofty, realistically in play?

Moore went for 227 yards on 10 catches on Saturday against the No. 5 Florida Gators, a team sporting the nation's No. 3 defense by SP+ efficiency. His 227 yards was just six shy of the Ole Miss single game record.

It could have been an even bigger day – Moore should have broke that record and added an 11th reception if a 22-yard touchdown reception would not have been called back for a holding.

Moore currently sits No. 18 on the Ole Miss all-time receptions list with 113. It's very unlikely he'll catch Laquon Treadwell at 202 this season but he could definitely break the single-year receptions record held by A.J. Brown, who caught 85 balls in 2018. Actually, Moore's 2019 year with 67 catches ranks as the No. 7 season in Rebel history.

In order to break Brown's record, Moore would need to average 8.44 catches per game over the course of the nine remaining games. It's certainly a lofty goal and one that would be much easier if we were playing a normal 12 game schedule with non-conference games.

But after what Moore just did to one of the nation's best defenses, we can't rule out the possibility of him getting to 86. Moore could also, theoretically, make a push for Brown's single-season yards record at 1,320. He would need to average 121.55 yards per game for the remainder of the season.

