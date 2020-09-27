SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Can He Do It? Lane Kiffin Wants Elijah Moore to 'Shatter' the Ole Miss Receptions Record

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss has fielded a plethora of legitimate superstars at wide receiver over the years. 

Lane Kiffin expects Elijah Moore to best all of them in the record books. 

"I thought Elijah was really special, just from watching film of last year," Kiffin said after Saturday's loss. "When I first met him, I told him he had to work harder than anyone in the country, because you're going to shatter the school record for most catches in a year."

So is that goal, while lofty, realistically in play?

Moore went for 227 yards on 10 catches on Saturday against the No. 5 Florida Gators, a team sporting the nation's No. 3 defense by SP+ efficiency. His 227 yards was just six shy of the Ole Miss single game record. 

It could have been an even bigger day – Moore should have broke that record and added an 11th reception if a 22-yard touchdown reception would not have been called back for a holding. 

Moore currently sits No. 18 on the Ole Miss all-time receptions list with 113. It's very unlikely he'll catch Laquon Treadwell at 202 this season but he could definitely break the single-year receptions record held by A.J. Brown, who caught 85 balls in 2018. Actually, Moore's 2019 year with 67 catches ranks as the No. 7 season in Rebel history.

In order to break Brown's record, Moore would need to average 8.44 catches per game over the course of the nine remaining games. It's certainly a lofty goal and one that would be much easier if we were playing a normal 12 game schedule with non-conference games.

But after what Moore just did to one of the nation's best defenses, we can't rule out the possibility of him getting to 86. Moore could also, theoretically, make a push for Brown's single-season yards record at 1,320. He would need to average 121.55 yards per game for the remainder of the season. 

More From Ole Miss vs. Florida:

What is Lane Kiffin's Plan for John Rhys Plumlee Moving Forward?

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

Rebels Debut 'Turnover Bag of Cash' After First-Quarter Interception

Ole Miss and Florida Kneel at Kick in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss and Florida Kneel at Kick in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made it known earlier this week that both Florida and Ole Miss were preparing a sort of social justice demonstration ahead of the SEC's opening game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

by

bbailey82

What is Lane Kiffin's Plan for John Rhys Plumlee Moving Forward?

John Rhys Plumlee was a quarterback and running back and a wide receiver for Ole Miss on Saturday. He wasn't very effective in either role.So what exactly is Lane Kiffin's plan for last year's breakout star moving forward.

Nate Gabler

Live Blog: Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Florida

Ole Miss is taking on No. 5 Florida at 11 a.m. CT, live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on ESPN. See here for updates throughout the game from both our team at The Grove Report and our Sports Illustrated Florida counterpart at AllGators.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Post-Florida Press Conference

See here for everything Lane Kiffin had to say following Saturday's game.

Nate Gabler

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

As good as the Ole Miss offense was in Lane Kiffin's debut on Saturday afternoon, the defense was equally pitiful.

Nate Gabler

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

Lane Kiffin and this brand new Rebel offense led by Matt Corral showed enough on Saturday against one of the nation's best teams to give Ole Miss fans reason for a lot of optimism moving forward.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Debuts "Turnover Bag of Cash" After 1st Quarter Interception

To hell with your turnover chain. Lane Kiffin is dishing out duffel bags.

Nate Gabler

Catching Up on Everything to Know Ahead of Ole Miss vs. Florida

In just a few hours, Ole Miss will be opening their 2020 season against the No. 5 Florida Gators. If you missed anything over the course of the week, heading into the opener, we've got you covered.

Nate Gabler

Lanky Lefty Pitcher Jackson Ferris Commits to Ole Miss Baseball

Jackson Ferris, a class of 2022 left handed pitcher from Mount Airy, N.C., committed to Ole Miss on Friday evening. Ferris also plays some first base and outfield.

Nate Gabler

SEC Picks Against the Spread, Best Bets for Week 1

We can finally, finally gamble on SEC football again. Ya'll aren't here to read a long preamble, so let's get to the picks.

Nate Gabler