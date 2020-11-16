SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Monday Press Conference

Nate Gabler

Almost immediately after the announcement that Saturday's game at Texas A&M would have to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues among the Aggie team, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with media in his regular Monday afternoon time slot. 

Here's everything Kiffin said about this impromptu bye week, last week's game against South Carolina, and more.

More From The Grove Report:

SEC Postpones Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M This Weekend

Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Games

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down Lane Kiffin's Clipboard Toss: How High Did it Go? How Fast Did He Run?

Lane Kiffin launched his *clipboard* into orbit and took off running. So it's time to answer the hard questions. How high up did it actually go? How fast was he running? That and more.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Games

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis may not be coaching in the team's first two games of the 2020-21 season.

Nate Gabler

SEC Postpones Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M This Weekend, Announce Tentative Date for Rescheduling

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of November 21 has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Nate Gabler

COLUMN: A Tale of Two Units for Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss' offense is firing on all cylinders late in the season while the defense is still lagging behind, but the future is bright for the Rebels.

JohnGillespie

Matt Corral and Elijah Moore combine for another record-breaking performance

Corral and Moore broke deeper into the Ole Miss record books in a 59-42 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

JohnGillespie

Ole Miss wins shootout with South Carolina behind record-breaking offensive performance

Ole Miss won a shootout over South Carolina on Saturday night behind a record-setting offensive performance. The win marked Ole Miss' second-straight and third in 2020.

JohnGillespie

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Below you can find information on how to watch the Ole Miss football game and a few more details surrounding this week's matchup.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: X-Factors and Prediction

Ole Miss will host South Carolina on Saturday evening, as the visiting Gamecocks come to Oxford as 13 point underdogs. Here's three factors that will likely determine the outcome of this matchup, plus our final score prediction of the game.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Unveils New Military Appreciation Uniform For South Carolina

Ole Miss announced on Monday that they would be unveiling a new uniform combination as part of their Warrior Week, a week of military appreciation at Ole Miss.On Thursday night, they rolled out these new uniforms.

Nate Gabler

"Never Any Doubt:" Kermit Davis Never Wavered on Daeshun Ruffin, the Highest Rated Recruit in Ole Miss History

Kermit Davis first laid eyes on Daeshun Ruffin following his freshman year of high school. On Wednesday, he signed with Ole Miss, becoming the highest rated recruit in program history.

Nate Gabler