Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12 SEC Matchup
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night for a primetime SEC showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In a matchup that has stolen headlines across America all week, Lane Kiffin and Co. eye an opportunity to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances with a win over the in-conference foe.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that."
Here's what Lane Kiffin said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
What Lane Kiffin Said: Week 12 Edition
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter.
"Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.
"We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0."
Pregame Updates:
- Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III is a game-time decision for Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels after landing on the SEC Availability Report on Thursday. He's working through warmups.
- Floridas Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks is a game-time decision for Saturday night in Oxford, according to the SEC Availability Report.
- Ole Miss will be without linebacker Raymond Collins and defensive tackle Jeffrey Rush. Kiffin and Co. will have healthy roster heading into kickoff.
- Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with Ole Miss looking to remain alive in the College Football Playof race.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
- The Florida Gators have won the opening coin toss and will receive the opening kickoff. Ole Miss will begin the second half with the ball.
