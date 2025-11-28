Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will take the field at Davis Wade Stadium on Friday for a Week 14 showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.
In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama on Saturday, Lane Kiffin and Co. will make their way to Starkville with an opportunity to move to 11-1 and further cement their status as a College Football Playoff team.
Ole Miss will look to tune out the outside chatter surrounding Kiffin's future with an opportunity to cap off a historic 2025 campaign in Oxford.
Here's what Lane Kiffin said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday morning at Davis Wade Stadium.
What Lane Kiffin Said: Week 14 Edition
"It's a huge game. Next one on the schedule," Kiffin said this week. "Everything is to get to 1-0. These guys, I think, are really talented. I think [Mississippi State head coach Jeff] Lebby’s done a great job with them, making them competitive.
"So, we’re excited about the matchup. A lot at stake obviously and to get to 1-0 to finish off this phenomenal regular season."
Pregame Updates:
- Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had his jersey stolen out of the locker room at 3 a.m. CT with Mississippi State fans breaking in.
- Antonio Kite is out after returning for the Florida game two weeks ago. The Ole Miss quarterback suffered an injury in the Oklahoma game, but missed South Carolina and The Citadel.
- With Kite out, the Ole Miss secondary will be down a defensive back on Friday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
- As the Lane Kiffin buzz intensifies between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, it's now revealed that Kiffin is no longer a candidate for Florida. It's a two-team race between the Tigers and Rebels.
- Mississippi State will make a quarterback change: Star freshman Kamario Taylor will earn the start against Ole Miss on Friday.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]
First Quarter:
- Ole Miss has won the opening coin toss and has elected to receive. The Rebels will take the ball first to open the Egg Bowl showdown in Starkville.
- Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels strike first in Starkville with a quick 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with Chambliss and Kewan Lacy paving the way. Lacy takes a 31-yard rushing attempt to the end-zone on a 1:55 drive.
Score Update: Ole Miss 7, Mississippi State 0
- Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor earns the start for Mississippi State and quickly makes his presence felt on Friday. The youngster orchestrates a 10-play, 97-yard touchdown drive to level things in Davis Wade Stadium. Taylor goes 3-for-3 with 59 passing yards with the Bulldogs adding 38 rushing yards. Taylor takes in a 22-yard rushing attempt for the score.
Score Update: Ole Miss 7, Mississippi State 7
- Trinidad Chambliss has turned up the intensity in Starkville with another impressive drive for the Ole Miss offense. Chambliss goes 4-for-4 with 61 yards through the air to lift the Rebels to another touchdown drive. Harrison Wallace III hauls in the 24-yard reception to get in the end-zone.
Score Update: Ole Miss 14, Mississippi State 7
- The Ole Miss defense responds on Mississippi State's second possession of the game after forcing a punt after a 6-play, 15-yard drive. Rebels fair catch at their own 22-yard line. 2:39 remaining in the first frame.
End of 1Q: Ole Miss 14, Mississippi State 7
Second Quarter:
-
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.