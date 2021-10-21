Loaded Football Recruiting Weekend on Tap for Ole Miss

No matter how a college football fans views a recruiting weekend, this one is big for Ole Miss.

With LSU coming to town, amid Eli Manning's jersey retirement ceremony, the list of prospects expected to take it in first hand has grown. The list, put together by The Grove Report through various sources, features plenty of Rebel commitments, a transfer target, those committed elsewhere and everything in between.

And yes, Arch Manning will be in town to see hi uncle's ceremony, wit his last name conveniently painted in the end zones and all.

A trio of the visitors are to be in town over a stretch of days. The official visitor group is small but intriguing, and it includes recent Rebel commitment Jarell Stinson of Opelika (Ala.) High School. The other two are still looking for their next program.

Taj Harris is quite the story line among visitors. The Syracuse wide receiver has hit the portal in search of his next stop, with two years of eligibility remaining. Known for his speed, several scholarship offers have come in for New Jersey native from the SEC ranks. It includes Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn most recently. This weekend in Oxford will be his first official visits of record.

The final official visitor is one of the hottest class of 2022 recruits nationally in St. Johns (Fla.) Creekside offensive tackle Matthew McCoy. The Floridian has exploded on the trail as a senior, with new offers in from Florida, Auburn and Florida State, among others. Ole Miss jumped in earlier this fall and will get his initial official visit. Florida has a December date on the docket, so a strong Rebel impression is needed to contend late.

Beyond Manning and the Ole Miss commitments, the unofficial visitor list is strong. It's got a strong Mississippi flavor and could include the state's top prospect in SI99 cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who was considering an official visit this weekend. He will take his ACT instead, but may make it over thereafter. Rogers grew up an Ole Miss fan. The second-highest ranked prospect in the state is big Columbia (Miss.) lineman Jaheim Oatis, a fellow SI99 recruit who has been committed to Alabama since April. The Rebels were the early favorite so getting him back on campus is ideal. Two other key uncommitted Mississippians expected include top in-state linebacker Stone Blanton and elite 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams. Each are top targets with offers in hand.

Blanton, in particular, is intriguing because of his split family allegiance, familiarity with each Egg Bowl program and current baseball pledge to Mississippi State.

"My family has season tickets to Ole Miss and MSU so I pretty familiar with both," Blanton said. "I have friends at both schools."

Another SI99 prospect expected at one point is Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn wide receiver Barton Brown, but he told SI All-American he wasn’t planning any trips over the weekend, as of Thursday morning. The semi-local prospect has a who’s who offer list so any visit he takes is worth tracking.

One semi-local who will make it in fresh off of a decommitment from Florida State is Trevion Williams. The Crystal Springs (Miss.) pass rusher could end up as one of the bigger Egg Bowl battles in the state along with Blanton by cycle’s end. LSU offered last month, but turnover on that staff may play into the home state programs’ collectible favor.

One of intriguing making a trip in the senior class from quite a ways away is one-time Rutgers commitment Davison Igbinosun, a big cornerback type from Union (N.J.) High School. Tennessee, which had him on campus for an official visit earlier this month, Penn State and others are in the mix for the senior, who may close the cycle as the top prospect in the Garden State.

A drove of top young passers have come to Oxford in recent weeks, including multiple Californians, and Jaden Rashada will add his name to that list Saturday. The Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star has already racked up more than 20 scholarship offers despite being a member of the class of 2023. The Under Armour All-America Game selection picked up his offer from the program in late May.

A drove of pledges are are also expected to return to campus, including recent running back commitment Quinson Judkins of Pike Road (Ala.) High

you can view the full list of visitors below:

(* denotes current commitment)

Official Visitors

Matthew McCoy, 22 OT

Taj Harris (transfer)

*Jarell Stinson, 22 DB

Unofficial Visitors

Arch Manning, 23 QB

Jaden Rashada, 23 QB

*Quinshon Judkins, 22 RB

Malik Elzy, 23 WR

Ayden Williams, 23 WR

Debron Gatling, 24 WR

Ondre Evans, 24 WR

Zay Alexander, 23 OL

Isaiah Autry, 23 OL

*Reginald Hughes, 22 LB

Jayden Bethea, 23 LB

Laquan Robinson, 22 DB

Davison Igbinosun, 22 DB

Daniel Demery, 23 DB

Roberty Billings, 23 DB

Bryce Thornton, 23 DB

Trevion Williams, 22 DE

*Jeremiah Dillon, 22 WR

*Larry Simmons, 22 WR

Barion Brown, 22 WR

*Preston Cushman, 22 OL

Brycen Sanders, 23 OL

Hunter Osborne, 23 DL

Will Randle, 23 TE

Stone Blanton, 22 LB

Jaheim Oatis, 22 DL

