SI99 CB Khamauri Rogers on ACL Rehab, Programs Trying to Push Despite Miami Commitment

The last month hasn't been easy for Khamauri Rogers. The Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County senior football player was helping his team make plays on offense and defense before suffering a torn ACL just a couple of games in.

On September 20 he had surgery and began his long road back with the realization that the next time he suits up would be in college.

"I'm doing good, rehab has been going good," he told SI All-American. "I'm going to come back a better player. The rehab process has come along kind of fast, my therapist tells me that I'm ahead right now. They say in January I should be able to run in a straight line.

"I'll be back soon!"

There remains plenty to be seen in the rehab and as it turns out, there may still be a lot of processing left when it comes to which college colors he will sport the next time he's on a football field.

Rogers, ranked as the top prospect in Mississippi as an SI99 member, committed to the Miami Hurricanes back in June. After the decommitment of Trequon Fegans, he stands as the sole future 'Cane among the SI99 prospects to date.

"I'm good right now, ready to get there," he said. "They tell me to stay solid and just trust the process."

Of course Miami has plenty of questions surrounding its future as the on-field product has limped to a 2-3 start early in the 2021 season. Rogers admits he hears the noise, though he thinks the program will bounce back in 2022, and it's part of the reason the door may slightly be open for the several SEC programs still in pursuit.

"Just keeping it open a little bit just in case anything goes down," he said. "I talk to about four schools right now. Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Mississippi State."

Visits will play a large part in the final analysis for Rogers, who will be at Mississippi State this weekend with Alabama on the schedule. He also saw Starkville when NC State was the opponent and will likely take an official to MSU later in the year. Ole Miss will get the in-state star on campus next weekend for an official visit.

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach communicate with Rogers on a more consistent basis than other head coaches.

"Ole Miss has a lot of fun, I like Coach Kiffin, he has a lot of fun," he said. "Plus, they're winning, that plays a big part. Coach Leach and Coach Kiffin talk to me the most of the head coaches.

"They're very different, too. Coach Leach, he's really calm and kind of quiet and doesn't really care what he says sometimes (laughing)."

Rogers admits to favoring Ole Miss over its in-state rival growing up but it was the Bulldogs that were on him sooner. Of course the inquiring coach is now on Kiffin's staff.

"Coach (Terrell) Buckley has been recruiting me since I was in ninth grade, when he was at Mississippi State," he said. "I just know he's a good coach, he produces a lot of good players and puts DBs in the league."

With State, the defense and youth in the secondary stand out.

"I like their defense, they fly around and make plays," Rogers said. "They also play young corners, like Emmanuel Forbes, so I like that."

Tennessee will likely get an official visit before all is said and done with Rogers, too. It is likely sometime in November or later.

"They just stay in touch with me," he said. "Coach (Willie) Martinez, Coach (Tim) Banks, I like how they're consistent with me."

Rogers is ranked the nation's No. 6 cornerback recruit in the class of 2022. He will sign with his school of choice during the Early Signing Period window, which opens December 15.