LOOK: First Injury Report For Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Revealed
The first injury report for Saturday's game between Ole Miss and South Carolina was revealed on Wednesday night.
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are nursing their wounds (literally and figuratively) this week as they prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
This will mark the Rebels' first road SEC test of the season, and it comes on the heels of an upset loss at home to the Kentucky Wildcats last week. Ole Miss is hoping to get back in the win column, but it has a rather lengthy injury report that was released on Wednesday night in preparation for Saturday.
You can view the reports below.
Ole Miss has seven players listed as "out" for Saturday's game and one "doubtful" listing in offensive lineman Jayden Williams. There are also plenty of players who are probable going into the weekend, but 12 Rebels are also listed as "questionable" for the key matchup, including RB Henry Parrish Jr., WR Tre Harris, LB TJ Dottery, RB Matt Jones and DE Princely Umanmielen.
If these players can lace it up and take the field on Saturday, however, they likely will as this is almost viewed as a must-win game for the Rebels after last week's loss, if they hope to reach the College Football Playoff.
South Carolina's injury report is much shorter in length, but the Gamecocks do list QB LaNorris Sellers, RB Rocket Sanders and WR Jared Brown as "questionable" to see the field. DB Kelvin Hunter is doubtful to participate, and OL Jakai Moore is listed as "out."
There will be updated injury reports posted throughout the week, including one that comes 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday. The game between Ole Miss and South Carolina is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ESPN.