LOOK: Ole Miss Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Social Media Posts
Happy Fourth of July from Ole Miss On SI.
Thursday marks the 248th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in the United States, and the Ole Miss Rebels are taking advantage of the national holiday with some social media marketing.
Various programs within Ole Miss athletics shared patriotic posts on social media on Independence Day, including the football and men's basketball teams. You can view some of these posts below.
The top post features Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris wearing a Rebels helmet with a patriotic decal on the side. Over the last few seasons, the Rebels designated one game a season as a "Military Appreciation Game" where they wear an American flag Ole Miss logo on both sides of their helmets, and this photo is from last season's uniform reveal before the Rebels faced Louisiana-Monroe.
These same decals have been worn on all three of Ole Miss' helmets in the past: navy, powder blue and white lids.
The second post from the football program features a patriotic design at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium before a Military Appreciation Game. The end zones feature an American flag design, as well, and the post from men's basketball highlights the flag during a game at the SJB Pavilion.
Last season's Military Appreciation Game saw Ole Miss take down ULM 35-3 for its ninth win of the season, and the Rebels would go on to capture wins over Mississippi State and Penn State (Peach Bowl) to claim their first 11-win season in program history.
The Rebels' 2024 Military Appreciation Game is scheduled for Sept. 21 when they play host to Georgia Southern.