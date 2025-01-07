LOOK: Ole Miss Football, Lane Kiffin Set a Program Record on Offense in 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of their goal of reaching the College Football Playoff this season, but they still made some program history in 2024.
According to a graphic released by Ole Miss Football on social media, the Rebels set a new record for most total yards in a single season in program history with a mark of 6,846. You can view the post below.
The bulk of these yards (4,561) came through the passing game, and 4,279 of those passing yards came from starter Jaxson Dart who is expected to find a home in the NFL come April's draft. Although Dart will likely give way to Austin Simmons as the Rebels' next quarterback, he believes records like these are just the beginning of something special that's brewing in Oxford.
"This program's on the rise," Dart said following Ole Miss' Gator Bowl win. "They're going to continue to get better, and I think it's just a place where people really want to play. A lot of excitement and momentum going for it, and like I said, I think it's going to continue to improve and continue to be one of the best programs in the country."
An area where Ole Miss struggled at times in the 2024 season was on the ground. The Rebels did put up 2,285 yards rushing, but the running back position proved to be a struggle in finding consistency all year. Henry Parrish Jr. shouldered most of the load in the backfield before an injury suffered against Arkansas sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Parrish finished the year with 678 yards on the ground, a team-high, but second on that list was Dart with 495 from the quarterback position. Coming in third was Ulysses Bentley IV with 419 yards.
Coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. have long been known as strong in directing offenses, but time will tell whether or not seasons like this will eventually translate into an ever-elusive CFP berth for the duo.