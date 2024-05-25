LOOK: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons Works Out With Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
The Ole Miss Rebels have one of the top quarterback rooms in the country, and behind starter Jaxson Dart resides a pair of quality backup options.
One of those options who hopes to become the Rebels' starter in the years ahead is Austin Simmons. Simmons is a two-sport player, also suiting up for the Ole Miss baseball team, and he suffered a UCL sprain late in conference play of the 2024 season.
That obviously could impact his throwing ability in football, but instead of undergoing surgery, Simmons is going through rehab to prepare himself for the fall. It appears that he's getting plenty of work in as summer approaches.
Simmons recently shared a video of himself working with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and you can view the post below.
Simmons measures in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and he was rated the No. 18 quarterback in the country in his recruiting class, per On3. In his final year of high school, he threw for 3,253 yards and 27 touchdowns, eventually signing with the Rebels in the last recruiting cycle.
Simmons will not be tabbed as Ole Miss' starter entering the 2024 season, but he and fellow backup Walker Howard are likely eyeing the starting role for 2025 once Dart departs for the professional levels. The Rebels will open their 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.