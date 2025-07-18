Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Tre Harris Signs Rookie Deal, Ends Holdout
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris has ended his holdout and will officially sign his rookie contract ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to NFL Network.
Harris was selected by the Chargers with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after wrapping up his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024.
The Louisiana native was a member of the Ole Miss program for two seasons where he carved out a significant role after racking up 2,015 receiving yards on 114 receptions while accumulating 15 touchdowns during his time in Oxford.
A majority of his stats came in 2024 where, despite injuries and limited playing time, Harris racked up 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns in just 8 games.
“Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlen said of Harris. “He’s primarily a first- and third-level target, mixing a barrage of hitches and slants with go routes and posts.
"He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage. His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn but they still need work at the pro level.
“Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2.”
But now Harris is off to the National Football League where he quickly stole headlines amid a contract dispute in Los Angeles.
As of Thursday, the holdout has officially ended after Harris elected to put pen to paper with the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to Rapoport, 30 of the 32 second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft remained unsigned as of last week with Harris one of the names to know.
With his rookie contract now signed, Harris has an opportunity to make an instant impact in a thin wide receiver room with the Chargers.
