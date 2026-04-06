Ole Miss Football Gaining Serious Momentum for Elite Prospect, LSU Tigers Target

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss is back in Oxford on Monday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, according to multiple reports.

Moss checks in as the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State with Golding and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason for the coveted in-state recruit.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining atop the list for the highly-touted offensive lineman that has blossomed into a Top-30 recruit in America.

"Burly tackle with a wide base that excels as a down blocker with his force. Added almost 80 pounds to a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-5 between his freshman and junior seasons and now tips the scales at well over 300 pounds. Shoots out of stance with some unexpected twitch. Bends more at the waist, but can get underneath opponents," 247Sports wrote of Moss.

The LSU Tigers have also emerged as contenders for the Magnolia State standout with Lane Kiffin and the staff in Baton Rouge hosting Moss for a visit in late March.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers hosted the No. 3 offensive lineman in America on Saturday: Caden Moss.



The 6’4, 295-pounder checks in as the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi with Kiffin and Co. turning up the heat this offseason.



Now, a visit to Baton Rouge and time with the staff: pic.twitter.com/Wwl5qinSwe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 29, 2026

But Moss has made his way to Oxford multiple times across his time on the prep scene - specifically this offseason - with Golding and Co. building momentum.

Fast forward to Monday and Moss is back on campus with the coaching staff swinging for the fences for the high-profile four-star prospect that is on the verge of earning his fifth star.

Now, another visit to Ole Miss as the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several other schools fight for the dynamic offensive lineman.

The Scouting Report via 247Sports: "Finds his balance in pass sets and can sink the hips. Will swallow up assignments when he gets his hands inside, but must get better at closing the gate and recovering from mistakes. Certainly worth a look at the corner, but future might ultimately be on the interior where he can lean into defenders and clear space with his power. Projects as a potential multi-year starter for a Power Four program with NFL upside given the clay."

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