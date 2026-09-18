LSU-Ole Miss Is About to Make Rivalry History

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, marking just the sixth time ever the two have met while both inside the AP Top 10, and the first time since Nov. 3, 1962, a 15-7 win for the No. 6 Rebels in Baton Rouge over No. 4 LSU.

The two schools, which are separated by roughly 320 miles along Interstate 55, have met just 15 times while both were ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll.

Saturday's contest also marks the 115th meeting all-time between the two schools.

The Rivalry's History and Overall Record

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts with running back Kewan Lacy (5) during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU leads the Ole Miss in the all-time series 64-43-4, with the Rebels on a current one-game winning streak. Last year's contest was a 24-19 victory in Oxford for the No. 13 Rebels over the No. 4 Tigers.

The 1962 season marks a fitting year for the last top-10 matchup in this heated series. Ole Miss would finish 1962 with its only undefeated mark in school history, with Johnny Vaught's squad finishing 10-0-1. This was highlighted by a win over No. 6 Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl 17-13, and a claim to the national championship, the most recent in program history.

Ole Miss has not won back-to-back games in the series since 2008-2009, with wins coming over the No. 18 Tigers in Baton Rouge 31-13, in 2008, and 25-23 over No. 10 LSU in Oxford in 2009. In both years, the Rebels were unranked.

This matchup is positioned to be an even more memorable matchup than 1962, with LSU hiring former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin near the end of last season, along with several Rebels transferring to LSU, further heating an already intense rivalry.

With major College Football Playoff implications, the presence of ESPN's College GameDay, and the first SEC matchup of the seasons for both teams, September 19th could prove to be one of the biggest games of the college football season.

The Rebels have a chance to make history, in more ways than one, when the Tigers make the trek up Interstate 55, along with starting SEC play off with a major win. Kickoff is set for 6:30 P.M CST, and will broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

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