Both Ole Miss and LSU Should Feel Immense Pressure to Deliver in Rare Top-10 Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. — Come Saturday night, the eyes of the college football universe will be on Ole Miss and LSU, as Lane Kiffin’s return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium headlines the top-10 matchup in Oxford.

Ever since Kiffin changed to the other side of the Magnolia Bowl back in late November, he and Ole Miss have had this weekend circled.

As Kiffin braces for his anticipated return, LSU’s first-year head coach told his players earlier this week that the Rebels are the team under more duress to win the game. In an attempt to ease more nerves in Baton Rouge, Kiffin also added that the attention surrounding him allows the Tigers to focus on improving themselves without being in the headlines.

“I told the players ‘You don’t have anything to worry about as far as attention on you all week’. There’s just going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me. You just get to go play. And I said really, the pressure’s on them,” Kiffin told reporters Monday.

“We won seven games last year. They won 13. They returned two Heisman candidates. How often has that ever happened in the same backfield?....And (Ole Miss has the) second longest winning streak in the country, so you guys just get to go play and the pressure is not on you.”

The Rebels and Tigers are meeting as top 10 teams in the AP Poll for the first time in 64 years. Until this weekend, both programs have played just five times in a top-10 matchup in the poll’s 90-year existence.

In the midst of all the media attention, and potential chaos, surrounding the game, Ole Miss’ first-year head coach hasn’t lost sight of the on-field stakes.

“I think both teams, both schools put themselves in great position to have a top 10 matchup to open up SEC play for us at home with College Gameday. There’s so much on the line just from what the game means as far as from conference play and being a top-10 matchup,” Pete Golding said earlier this week. “Then obviously the former players and all the former coaches and the relationships that you’ve had. I think that’s not unique to one game anymore.

Now with the portal and coaches going different places every year, there’s always relationships that are there. Obviously this one being unique — their head ball coach that recruited a lot of these guys and all that is on the opposing side, but they know it’s a top-10 matchup…to me, it’s like high school homecoming for these dudes. If you focus on the wrong shit, that homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your butt beat on a Friday night. We gotta make sure that we’re doing everything right throughout the week to get the right outcome that we want.”

More Pressure to Deliver?

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an intercept by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake about it, both teams could really use this ‘coin-flip’ win in order to get a head start on the trail to making the cut for the College Football Playoffs. In that respect, there is plenty of pressure for both teams to come away 3-0 by the end of Saturday night.

That said, despite Kiffin’s comments, there is absolutely more pressure on his team’s shoulders to come out with a win. LSU has spent nearly $50 million on its roster, made its new shot-caller the second-highest paid coach in the sport, managed to rip away Kiffin from a team that made the national semifinals without him — and ultimately justified his decision to depart by claiming the Tigers’ program offers the better opportunity to win at a higher level.

Not to mention Kiffin's comments about not only LSU being the program that's easier to sell to recruits, but also slamming Ole Miss' recruiting reputation on the way. He took his comments back not long after a public uproar. How could a team coached by him not be expected to deliver in a spot like this?

Instead of deflecting pressure the Tigers’ head coach should be embracing the expectations. For Kiffin’s ego, it’s a must-win.

For Ole Miss, of course, it would be in its best interest to come out with a win. The Rebels’ roster isn’t cheap and it would be considered a disappointment if the program couldn’t capitalize on having arguably the country’s best signal-caller.

But more importantly than winning the headlines, Ole Miss also needs this considering the back half of its schedule. The program also views a fast start on the schedule as critical.

LSU currently has four more ranked opponents within the AP’s top-15, while Ole Miss currently has four more ranked opponents on its. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, both squads are going to have to put the result behind them fast as LSU will host No. 9 Texas A&M next Saturday, while Ole Miss is set to travel to Gainesville in a stadium it hasn’t won in since 2008.

Losses happen, but what can’t happen for the Rebels is a blowout loss in front of what should be a record-setting crowd. It’s the only result, this week, that could possibly significantly change the course of the season for Ole Miss. Optics of course would fall in Kiffin’s favor, but starting conference play like that would be the exact tone-setter the program wants to avidly avoid.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. LSU is currently a narrow road favorite according to sportsbooks.

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