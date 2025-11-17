LSU Tigers, Florida Gators Intensify Pursuit of Lane Kiffin, Ex-Wife Visits Baton Rouge
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are intensifying their pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the pair of programs picking up steam.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of the first College Football Playoff berth in school history, but the buzz surrounding the program is the future of Kiffin.
The Rebels' shot-caller has emerged as the hottest name on the market during this year's coaching carousel with LSU and Florida looking to lure him out of Oxford.
While NIL capabilities and other outside resources could be intriguing for Kiffin, his own salary will not play a role in his decision when it comes to Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU.
“Just so you know, because you haven’t known me very long, Pat, I have never made a decision based off money, nor will I,” Kiffin said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in October. “For a lot of people, they’re just like, ‘Well, money, and it does this and does that.’
“I’ve seen too many examples in life where money does not buy happiness. So I’m never going to make a decision off of money, nor do I care about it. [My agent] Jimmy Sexton gets really mad when I say that. He’s like, ‘We got to get this. We got to get this.’ And, I’m like, ‘Jimmy, I don’t care.’ And he goes, ‘I do!’”
Now, the race for Kiffin is heating up this week, multiple sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
LSU representatives arranged for a plane to pick up Layla Kiffin, Lane's ex-wife, and his kids on Monday with the family set to tour Baton Rouge. LouisianaSports.net first reported the news.
Lane and Layla divorced in 2016 and have since reconciled with the family moving to Mississippi.
Sources also confirm that Kiffin's family was in Gainesville on Sunday as the Florida Gators ramp up their push for the Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller.
Kiffin has remained mum on the subject this fall despite the buzz quickly becoming the talk of the down despite Ole Miss inching closer to a College Football Playoff berth.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
Now, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up with Kiffin's family visiting Gainesville on Sunday and now Baton Rouge on Monday.
