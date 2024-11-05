Main Keys For An Ole Miss Upset of Georgia on Saturday | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the main keys for an upset of the Georgia Bulldogs by the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. Pete Golding and Ole Miss confusing Carson Beck will be the key to beating the most talented team in college football as Beck this season has struggled with interceptions in games played outside of Georgia, and that could be the help that Ole Miss needs to return fully to the CFP conversation.
The interesting advantage that Ole Miss might have in this game is the lack of information about its running back position for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. All of the Rebels running backs have different skillsets, so the opportunity for cheap yards early exists in this game.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the Ole Miss offense with Jaxson Dart and the challenge that the Georgia defense poses Saturday. While this secondary has shown they will give up long explosive plays, Ole Miss will need to stay on schedule offensively and not give the Bulldogs momentum by going for it in minus territory.
