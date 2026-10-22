Makhi Frazier’s Emergence Helps Spark Rebels’ Suddenly Clicking Ground Game

OXFORD, Miss. — Makhi Frazier’s patience has paid off and it’s translated to Ole Miss finding its groove on the ground.

Through the first four games of Ole Miss’ season, Frazier totaled 80 rushing yards on just 17 carries. As a team the Rebels averaged 117.5 rushing yards per game in that span through the month of September.

In the last two weeks, coming out of their much-needed bye, the Rebels have now averaged 226.5 rushing yards per game. Frazier’s growing role has played a critical part of that recent success on the ground for the Rebels this month.

Against Vanderbilt, Frazier led the game in carries (13) and rushing yards (73). In the Rebels’ key win over Missouri last weekend Frazier did it again, cracking 101 rushing yards on 15 attempts (6.7 YPC) as the team’s second-leading rusher.

Unfazed Approach

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) hands the ball off to running back Makhi Frazier (25) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter the situation, Frazier plans to keep his head down and the momentum rolling moving forward.

“What I can say about that is really just being able to keep working no matter the situation. Just know — no matter if it’s good or bad — just keep putting in the work,” Frazier reiterated this week. “And then eventually the cream will rise to the top.”

This month, the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back has proved that the offense is able to lean on his legs while Kewan Lacy has been working through injuries. Ole Miss is now getting exactly what it envisioned when it signed Frazier out of the portal from Michigan State last winter.

“Just being able to go in and work hard in practice and just fix the things that I need to fix before the first week and bring it to the next week. Keep getting better each day…It felt pretty good to get the first (game of) 100 yards in the SEC, it’s really a blessing. I just want to be able to do it week in and week out and just keep working.

Frazier’s 520 rushing yards marked a team-high for the Spartans last season, but when he signed with Ole Miss as a transfer it was understood that his role would be to complement Lacy’s inevitable impact.

In Week 6, Frazier and Lacy became the first Ole Miss duo to rush for 100 yards each in a single game since 2022 against Arkansas.

“I wouldn’t say there’s pressure. Once I see the other guys in a rhythm, that makes me want to be able to get in the rhythm and be able to play off of (Lacy),” Frazier explained. “Play off his energy and keep bringing the same energy that he brings…I think it’s huge for the team because we can be able to run the ball and know that no matter who’s in, they’re going to get the job done.”

What’s been different within Frazier’s game between last season and this season?

“I’d say this year, just being disciplined on the reads that I need to be disciplined on within the scheme,” Frazier added. “Just being able to really be in more shape this year and hydrating more.”

In order to give itself a chance against the favored Longhorns in Austin this weekend, Ole Miss will need to pack its run game. Through six games Texas has allowed its opponents an average of just 106 rushing yards per game, currently good for 19th-best in the country and third-best in the SEC.

Going into the weekend, Frazier is up to 254 rushing yards on 45 carries (5.6 YPC) with his longest attempt of the year going for 22 yards, and is seeking his first career touchdown with the Rebels.

Saturday’s kickoff between No. 7 Ole Miss (5-1, 3-1) and No. 19 Texas (4-2, 1-2) is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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