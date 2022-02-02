Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR Malik Heath Transfers to Ole Miss

The Bulldog wide receiver made his decision official on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss football has landed another transfer, this time from rival Mississippi State.

Wide receiver Malik Heath made his commitment to the Rebels official on Wednesday, adding to an already impressive transfer class for Ole Miss.

Heath hauled in 34 receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. His biggest game of the season came in a loss to Memphis where he brought in nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Originally out of Callaway High School (Jackson, Miss.), Heath went to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi before playing for the Bulldogs.

USATSI_16781657
USATSI_16824248
USATSI_17012670
USATSI_17157426

Heath joins some impressive pieces for the Rebels who have joined the program out of the transfer portal. Ole Miss secured USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and his teammate Michael Trigg last week, and the Rebels have put together one of the top transfer classes in the country this offseason.

Read More

Dart participated in six games for USC in 2021, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. Trigg, whose season was cut short due to injury, played in four games for the Trojans, hauling in seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

TCU running back Zach Evans also is transferring to Ole Miss, and after a year where the Rebels won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history, head coach Lane Kiffin is looking to reload his roster instead of rebuild entering 2022.

The Rebels will open their season in September at home against Troy.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

USATSI_16824248
Football

Mississippi State WR Malik Heath Transfers to Ole Miss

22 seconds ago
Sam Williams
Football

Three Ole Miss Rebels to Participate in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

12 minutes ago
Daesun Ruffin 32
Basketball

Ole Miss Freshman Guard Daeshun Ruffin Named SEC Freshman of the Week

20 minutes ago
Daesun Ruffin 30
Basketball

Ole Miss Upsets No. 25 LSU on the Road 76-72

14 hours ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Once Again Goes After NIL

22 hours ago
USATSI_17484654
Football

Portal Tracker: Caleb Williams Reunites With Lincoln Riley at USC

Feb 1, 2022
Sanders, Drummond, Corral
Football

Pair Of Ole Miss Pass-Catchers Look For NFL Draft Boost At Senior Bowl

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17449786
Football

Is There A New Uniform Combination Coming For Ole Miss?

Feb 1, 2022