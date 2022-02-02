Mississippi State WR Malik Heath Transfers to Ole Miss

The Bulldog wide receiver made his decision official on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss football has landed another transfer, this time from rival Mississippi State.

Wide receiver Malik Heath made his commitment to the Rebels official on Wednesday, adding to an already impressive transfer class for Ole Miss.

Heath hauled in 34 receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. His biggest game of the season came in a loss to Memphis where he brought in nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Originally out of Callaway High School (Jackson, Miss.), Heath went to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi before playing for the Bulldogs.

Heath joins some impressive pieces for the Rebels who have joined the program out of the transfer portal. Ole Miss secured USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and his teammate Michael Trigg last week, and the Rebels have put together one of the top transfer classes in the country this offseason.

Dart participated in six games for USC in 2021, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. Trigg, whose season was cut short due to injury, played in four games for the Trojans, hauling in seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

TCU running back Zach Evans also is transferring to Ole Miss, and after a year where the Rebels won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history, head coach Lane Kiffin is looking to reload his roster instead of rebuild entering 2022.

The Rebels will open their season in September at home against Troy.

