OFFICIAL: Mississippi Will Play High School Football This Fall

It's official. There will be some semblance of football played in Mississippi during the fall of 2020.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association decided today that they will be playing football this fall, almost as scheduled.

In a meeting with administration and coaches from across the state, the MHSAA made clear their plans: official football practices beginning Aug. 17 with the first set of games on Sept. 4.

This is a bit of a departure from their standard schedule, having essentially pushed the season back two weeks from the standard start dates in a normal calendar year.

The decision may seem relatively inconsequential in the college landscape, but honestly there is a bit of an impact.

While states such as New Mexico have already announced the postponement of contact high school sports, such as football, to the spring. Others are waiting to see what colleges do. Louisiana, for instance, has essentially made clear that whatever decision the SEC makes over the course of coming weeks, they will follow suit.

Time will tell if and when the SEC will play football this fall. Members from all 14 institutions in the conference met in Alabama on Monday, but left having made no decision on whether to delay the season or play as planned. The next few weeks of public health data will make that decision.

All we know is that, while the SEC may be in a holding pattern, the state of Mississippi seems to be all-systems-go towards high school football in the fall.

