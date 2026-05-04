The Most Important Ole Miss Player That No One Is Talking About

The Ole Miss Rebels bring back some major contributors this fall after coming up just short of a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. Under new head coach Pete Golding, the Rebels return star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss along with running back Kewan Lacy and more.

However, the Rebels also did some interesting work in the transfer portal to bring in some new faces that will look to help bring the program back to the CFP next season. Despite the loss of many players to the portal following the departure of Kiffin, Golding and the coaching staff did an excellent job at keeping the roster competitive.

While some of these moves were more notable than others, there's one name in particular that deserves more hype this offseason than what he's been getting.

Ole Miss WR Johntay Cook Deserves More Attention

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rebels added Syracuse Orange transfer wide receiver Johntay Cook II out of the portal earlier this offseason in an attempt to help rebuild a passing game that lost its two top wideouts -- De'Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III -- to the 2026 NFL Draft.

A former five-star recruit in the 2023 class, Cook brings SEC experience to an offense that has the ability to click from Day 1 due to the presence of Chambliss at quarterback. Due to his controversial past regarding some off the field issues, Cook has received some doubt about how he will be able to produce consistently at Ole Miss, but there's no question about his talent.

If he can put together a full season of work without any distractions, Rebels fans will be wondering why they didn't pay more attention to his addition during the offseason.

Cook started off his career at Texas, playing the 2023 season with the Longhorns before being dismissed from the team midway through the 2024 campaign. In that span, he tallied just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns, never quite living up to his five-star billing while playing on a roster that made it to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. and Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook celebrate a touchdown by Cook during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He entered the portal after parting ways with Texas and committed to Washington but re-entered the portal once again only a few weeks later. Cook eventually signed with Syracuse last offseason and had the best season of his college career with the Orange, posting 45 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns. He then left Syracuse with wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr., who followed Cook to Ole Miss through the portal.

With Chambliss now his quarterback, Cook could be due for a season where he proves to the rest of the country why he was so coveted coming out of high school.

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