What to Make Of The 2026 Ole Miss Wide Receiver Room

From Malik Heath to De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss has made a habit of reloading at wide receiver through the transfer portal.

Despite another wave of turnover, the Rebels once again look loaded on the outside. The real question coming out of spring isn't whether the room will produce, but whether this 2026 group has the firepower to push the standard even higher.

The Rebels have major production to replace in the passing game after Trey Wallace and Stribling combined for 1,745 yards and ten touchdowns last season. The room also took another hit when Cayden Lee, a fixture in the slot over the past two seasons, transferred to Missouri, leaving Ole Miss to lean on a new group of faces to step into key roles.

A Key Peice Returns

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But this isn't a rebuild, not with Deuce Alexander back to headline the receiving corps. After hauling in 44 catches and two touchdowns a season ago, Alexander returns as the Rebels' clear-cut No. 1 target.

What makes him so dangerous starts at the line of scrimmage. His explosive first step creates instant separation, and that burst makes him a major problem in man coverage. He's a legitimate vertical threat, but his game isn't limited to stretching the field.

Alexander also has the hands, body control, and toughness to settle into tight windows, finish catches through contact, and keep the chains moving.

But he's not the only elite weapon in the room.

The Next Wave

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) makes a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Reloading the 2026 room starts with one priority: reliability. Cayden Lee gave them exactly that over the past two seasons.

Though he didn't post eye-popping touchdown numbers, finishing with just five, his impact went well beyond the box score. Time and again, Lee proved to be a dependable target, delivering tough catches in high-leverage moments and providing a steady presence when it mattered most.

What stands out most for the Rebels in 2026 is the depth. Ole Miss will have redshirt freshman Caleb Cunningham, alongside transfers Darrell Gill Jr., Horatio Fields, and Cameron Miller, all competing for spots in the rotation.

The Rebels also brought in Johntay Cook to help replace key production lost from last season.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Cook adds speed opposite Alexander and has the tools to be a major threat in John David Baker's offense after averaging 17.1 yards per catch in 2024.

With stars like Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss doesn't need its wide receiver room to carry the offense.

But if this group can match last year's reliability while adding more explosiveness, it may end up doing exactly that.

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