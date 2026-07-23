Most Important Takeaways from Pete Golding's First SEC Media Days

As he exited the stage down in Tampa, Florida, for SEC Media Days, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding gained a round of applause. Something rare at events like media days, where the people in attendance, aside from the fans who wait outside in the lobby, are there to cover the sport.

Yet, even for those who are supposed to be the neutral, unemotional voice of the event, Golding’s first media day was a home run for introducing himself to the conference.

1. 100% Authentic

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a long career as a defensive coordinator, one that had worked under head coaches like Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin, it would’ve been easy for Golding to shy away from showing his true self. After all, SEC Media Days marked the first time that Golding would address the media with a national audience as a head coach.

Yet, instead of being shy or dumbing down his true personality, Golding showed the enthusiasm and energy that Rebel fans are accustomed to seeing from him in the media.

This really shone through when the inevitable questions came about his relationship with his former boss and now chief rival, Kiffin. Despite already speaking on questions about their friendship, he didn’t shy away from giving the truth, even if that meant a harsh truth.

“I'll be the first one to tell you I told him I would think he was dumb if he was to leave. I wanted him to stay, …” Golding said of his conversations with Kiffin. “He decided what was better for him and his family, and that's for him to decide. No ill will towards him at all.”

2. Combative But Honest with the Tampering Allegations

Aug 31, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



Right behind Kiffin’s public breakup with Ole Miss, the tampering allegations made against Golding in the aftermath of Luke Ferrelli’s departure from Clemson have been a big story.

It took just five questions before Golding was asked about those allegations, and after initially sticking to a more company-line answer, he let loose with his honest thoughts when asked later.

“Would you quit your job before interviewing for another job or being offered another job? No,” Golding said. “Nobody would. But we have a portal we can go in with a do-not-contact, I'm going quit my job where I'm getting paid, and I'm going to go in saying I need a new job, which nobody can call me to interview. What have we created?”

He also mentioned the issue of player representation, which he said in the current system is putting people in “bad positions.”

3. A Different Approach to Leading a Program

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions for any new coach in college football is going to be how they manage being at the head of an entire program. In some ways, in today’s world, being a head coach is similar to being the CEO of a company, or a more apples-to-apples comparison may even be running an NFL team.

With NIL, the transfer portal, and revenue sharing, running a program is a lot more complicated than it used to be. Golding knows that just like everybody else.

“When I made the transition and I knew I was still going to call the defense by talking to other people and that's really the only reason that was keeping me from taking a head job, was I loved being a coordinator, was I was going to have to hire guys to do all the head coach bullshit that I don't enjoy doing to where I can still focus on coaching football and being around our guys,” Golding said.

This shows through the promotion of quarterbacks coach Joe Judge to head coach of the offense, having Austin Thomas as his general manager, and Tom Luke as associate AD for player development.

While some head coaches opt to turn into a CEO and have their hands on everything, Golding appears to be taking a more reserved approach. One that isn’t all that dissimilar to what he’s been doing as a coordinator. Just now, he’s involved in a lot more than just the defense.

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