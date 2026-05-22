Most Unforgettable Moments at Ole Miss Football's Stadium Over the Years

Ole Miss football's stadium, named after former coach John Vaught and Judge William Hemingway, has over 100 years of memories attached, and it is the largest athletic facility in the state of Mississippi.

Judge Hemingway was a law professor and athletics chairman, while Vaught coached the Rebels to three National Championships in Oxford, in 1959, 1960, and 1962, before the use of championship playoffs.

There must be something special in the Oxford air, as the Rebels have an all-time home field advantage, sitting at roughly 72% success rate.

Mannings on Mannings

Eli Manning after being named MVP after Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. | Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following in the footsteps of his father, Archie Manning, Eli Manning lived in the shadow of both his father and his older brother, Peyton Manning, who was then the star of the Indianapolis Colts. In his first year, Manning sat behind Romero Miller, only throwing in five games.

In Manning's first start, the Rebels set a record of five touchdowns. In Murray State's defeat, in addition to the touchdowns, he completed 18 consecutive passes between the first and third quarters, going 20 for 23 and 271 yards.

Tigers Go Down in 2023

The LSU Tigers and Rebels both have their sights set on the Magnolia Bowl each year. The already strong rivalry is only developing with the former head coach, Lane Kiffin, and his change of mascots. While Kiffin wore an M on his chest, the Rebels defeated the Tigers 55-49 in 2023.

This became one of the highest-scoring matchups in series history, with Ole Miss becoming dominant in the 4th quarter, outshooting their opponent, 21-7. The most exhilarating moment came with just 39 seconds left in regulation, when the Rebels pushed through for one more, game-winning touchdown. The two combined for 1,343 yards and 104 total points, leading to a rowdy and engaged student section.

At the conclusion of the game, a sea of red came tumbling onto the field to celebrate the tremendous win with the players. This rushing cost the Rebels $100,000 in a fine issued by the SEC. But no amount of fine could be exchanged for joy across the state.

Mississippi Rebels fans react after storming the field after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Georgia vs Ole Miss 2024

After a brutal loss in 2023, Georgia put up double digits in each quarter, leading to a 52-17 Rebel defeat. Ole Miss came back stronger for the following season, defeating the No. 3 Bulldogs in the pouring rain, 28-10.

The Bulldogs led the game with a touchdown, but the Rebels responded quickly within five minutes. Just like the most recent matchup, a kicker led the team; Caden Davis, with five field goals for 15 points.

Rebel fans were ecstatic for the win, so much so that they prematurely stormed the field with 16 seconds remaining on the clock. The result remained unchanged despite the field rush, with the strong lead the team had established.

Santa Claus Came to Oxford

An Ole Miss fan dressed as Santa holds a sign making fun of Lane Kiffin during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to the first round of the College Football Playoffs occurring in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, elves placed a Santa hat on each seat. Ole Miss set an official Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing Santa hats, exceeding the stadium capacity with 68,000 participants.

As the Rebels hosted the Tulane Green Wave, not only did they mark a historic season and the beginning of the postseason, but they also had the opportunity to spread holiday cheer under the beating December sun. Ole Miss won the first round in a 41-10 showdown.

With All of the Good Comes Bad

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly touches the Chucky Mullins statue as he runs into the locker room after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

The 1989 Vanderbilt game became one of the most emotional games due to defensive back Chucky Mullins. The “Chucky Mullins Courage Award” honors resilience in the wake of his tragic, paralyzing hit, which left an everlasting legacy.

The incident leading to a broken neck and eventual quadriplegia led to a friendship until Mullins' passing two years later.

A general view of the stands prior to a game between the Mississippi Rebels and the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Through light shows, Guinness World Records, and noteworthy seasons, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is a home to all, whether it is a student, an athlete, or a fan; it is a crucial part of the spot that ever calls.

Ole Miss returns to their home field on September 12 against Charlotte to follow their Nashville opener.

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