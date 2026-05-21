Ole Miss vs. LSU: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The biggest storylines from the upcoming game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers may revolve around off-the-field drama, but things will be no less contentious between the players during the actual game itself.

Especially with several former Ole Miss players now playing for LSU, including wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., edge Princewell Umanmielen, linebacker TJ Dottery and offensive lineman Devin Harper, the energy on the field will be absolutely explosive as the Rebels and the Tigers face off in their hottest rivalry game in years.

With such stakes on the line for both teams, here are the player matchups that will make all the difference in the game:

Winston Watkins Jr. vs. Jaylon Braxton

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former head coach Lane Kiffin won't be the only member of LSU football be making a homecoming to Oxford, Mississippi. Watkins was an upcoming talent on last year's offense for the Rebels despite seeing a smaller role through a developmental year in 2025, and is poised to be a key playmaker in LSU's offense.

It's likely that he'll be facing off against Ole Miss cornerback Jaylon Braxton, returning for a season as one of the Rebels' top cornerbacks and able to cover the kind of serious threat that Watkins poses. The two former teammates will bring a heated matchup to the field with both preparing to take on bigger roles that showcase their well-matched talent, and the bad blood of a controversial transfer will add fuel to that fire.

Kewan Lacy vs. TJ Dottery

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy will be playing a pivotal role in supporting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the backfield, but the key defender that he'll have to get around will be Dottery, his former teammate.

Dottery, along with fellow LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, will serve as an imposing threat to the run game and will be looking to shut down Lacy's part in offensive production.

Lacy is relatively inexperienced compared to Dottery and lacks the size and strength to be able to push through Dottery's 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame. What he lacks in physicality, however, he makes up for in speed and agility. Watching Lacy navigate Dottery's run-stopping effort, especially as former teammates, will heighten the stakes of the rivalry considerably.

Deuce Alexander vs. DJ Pickett

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the other side of Ole Miss' offensive efforts, wide receiver Deuce Alexander will be on the pass-catching side of a reprised matchup against LSU cornerback DJ Pickett. The two faced off in last year's game in a high-stakes, sprint-speed contest.

Alexander is Ole Miss' top endzone threat, while Pickett is LSU's lead deep coverage corner after playing in that same role for Ole Miss in his three seasons with the Rebels. Pickett is entering his final year of collegiate eligibility, while Alexander is entering his third year of collegiate play and is poised to have a year as one of the SEC's best pass-catchers.

In yet another matchup where two former teammates will be facing off against each other in a highly-talented chase, Alexander and Pickett's matchup will be one of the deciding factors that determine which is stronger — LSU's defensive shutdown effort, or Ole Miss' offensive attempts in a shootout.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.