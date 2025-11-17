National Analyst Predicts Leader for Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Tigers, Florida Gators Buzz
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has social media buzzing this month with the coaching carousel in full swing across the college football landscape.
Kiffin has his No. 5 ranked Ole Miss Rebels squad firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation after moving to 10-1 on Saturday night, but the headlines surround his future in Oxford.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are rolling out the red carpet for Kiffin as the pair of SEC programs engage in a two-team battle to sway him out of the Magnolia State, but Ole Miss has its sights set on keeping him in town.
From LSU offering "blank checks" to Florida having the family ties, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up this week with the Ole Miss Rebels navigating an open date.
Now, college football analyst Josh Pate has provided his thoughts on the situation and which team he envisions Kiffin landing at once the saga is all said and done.
Josh Pate's Take: The "Kiffin Sweepstakes"
“Lane Kiffin’s got to decide on something here,” Pate said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show on Sunday evening. “Ole Miss has got to decide on something here. I’ve got a lot of people asking me, ‘Hey, is Lane going to Florida?’ I don’t know. I don’t think he does. … I can not tell you definitively what’s going to happen with Lane Kiffin.
“I think he, No. 1, doesn’t know 100% what he’s going to do, again, contrary to message board rumor. Maybe he thinks he knows. It’s not time to make a decision yet is my point.”
“Lane Kiffin’s free to feel however he wants to, and he’s free to pursue opportunities,” Pate said. “But Ole Miss is free to handle their business, too. And I’m just telling you this is how I would be if I were Ole Miss, if I were (athletics director) Keith Carter, if I were the big-money people there, knowing full well I’ve given this guy everything he needs, everything he’s ever asked for. There are very few ‘nos’ that Lane Kiffin has gotten in Oxford, Mississippi.
“At some point I’m getting an answer from him and it’s going to happen before the Egg Bowl. I’m putting a new contract in front of him, everything he says he needs is on this piece of paper.
"And he’s either going to sign it and we’re going to move on and the noise is going to die down and we’re going to put out a big announcement right before we play Mississippi State like A&M did with (Mike) Elko yesterday. Or we’re going to understand we’ll wrap up this regular season and then we’ll go on our separate ways.”
“Florida, I think he’s their Plan A and I think they’re waiting,” Pate added. “But also I think Florida would love an answer sooner rather than later. I have no clue what LSU is doing on the Lane Kiffin front. I assume that they’re pursuing him as well.
“If I had to guess right now, my mind has changed on this a few times, if I had to guess, if I had to put my name on paper right now and then I don’t get to change it no matter what information comes my way… my guess is he’s going to go to Florida.
"No definitive knowledge, let me put it that way. Maybe a little bit of knowledge. I do talk to a few people. But that’s a guess. I don’t know.”
