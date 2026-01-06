No. 1 IOL in America, LSU Tigers Transfer Reveals Commitment to Ole Miss Football

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have secured a commitment from LSU Tigers transfer offensive lineman Carius Curne, he revealed via social media on Tuesday morning.

Curne checks in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. once again locking in one of the top players available.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI that Curne had a visit to Arkansas on the docket - his hometown school - but a trip to Oxford sealed the deal.

BREAKING: LSU true freshman transfer OT Carius Curne has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3Sports



The 2025 On300 Five-Star played in 7 games this season, making starts at both tackle spots



He’s one of the top offensive lineman in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/R9dqsxt1nk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

Curne took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he committed and signed while in town.

For Ole Miss, the program is on a heater in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Curne adding to the flurry of new commitments across the last 24 hours.

The New Commitment: DL Michai Boireau

Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after a visit to campus, he revealed via social media on Monday evening.

Golding and Co. prioritized the talented SEC defender where he was in line to take visits to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats, but a visit to Oxford sealed the deal after signing with the Rebels.

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 340-pounder out of the Peach State, appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

BREAKING: Florida transfer DL Michai Boireau has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3Sportshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/efBmXR5xB3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Once the stud defensive lineman entered the Transfer Portal, he emerged as a Top-10 prospect at his position with the Ole Miss Rebels quickly priotizing him.

Now, after two seasons in Gainesville, Boireau is headed up to the Magnolia State with multiple years of eligibility.

