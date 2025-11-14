National Analyst Reveals Prediction for Lane Kiffin's Future Amid Florida Rumors
The coaching carousel is heating up across college football with Ole Miss decision-maker Lane Kiffin the hottest name on the market.
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, but it's the future of Kiffin that has stolen headlines down the stretch of the 2025 season.
It's no secret the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are calling as the Rebels' head coach has emerged as their top target, but Kiffin remains focused on the task at-hand.
“I haven’t even talked about it to [the players], and I think I’m pretty close to the players, where they walk by or they say something, you know, like, if it was on their mind, they’d make a joke or something,” Kiffin said. “I don’t think it is. They’re very focused on what to do.”
“Again, I said it’s a different age nowadays, like when I addressed it a couple weeks ago. I certainly don’t think it was a distraction since. We won at Oklahoma, South Carolina, and played really well last week. This is kind of the world that we’re in.”
Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has changed his prediction on what he believes Kiffin will do after the season. Will he remain in Oxford or depart for a different gig?
Joel Klatt's Take: Kiffin's Future
"I don’t think Lane’s going to take that job," Klatt said of the LSU opening. "I think he’s I think he’s going to stay at Ole Miss.
"If you would asked me last week, I would have said, 'No, no, no. He’s definitely going to leave.'
"Let me like make an analogy to Colorado, which is where I played," Klatt added. "Colorado needed Deion Sanders badly, like they needed air to breathe. But I would make the argument Deion needed a place like Colorado because it wasn’t a place that was going to be heavy-handed with tradition or, 'You can’t do this or that.'
"It’s just like, you’ve got the keys to the entire castle, do it how you want to do it, this is your program. And in some ways, Lane has that at Ole Miss, and he wouldn’t have that at other places.
"At Ole Miss, it’s his program," Klatt added. "I think if you sat back, if you’re Lane, and you value that, then you would stay. That’s why I’m leaning that direction. I think Ole Miss is good for Lane as much as Lane is good for Ole Miss."
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.