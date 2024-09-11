'Natty On My Mind!' Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Isn't Focused on Heisman Talk
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to generate buzz as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season, but according to him, that's the furthest thing from his mind.
Dart was recently a guest on the Jim Rome Show, and the host asked him if he had the Heisman Trophy in the back of his mind as the season wears on. It's certainly a fair question considering how dominant Dart has been in the first two weeks of the season, but his answer put that storyline to rest.
"I've got a natty in the back of my mind," Dart answered.
That's a championship mindset from the Ole Miss quarterback who is tasked with leading this roster of Rebels through a season where the end goal is the College Football Playoff. So far this year, Ole Miss has looked the part, winning its games against FCS Furman and Middle Tennessee by a combined score of 128-3, but the road will only get tougher from here.
The Rebels have their first road test against Wake Forest this Saturday before returning home to face Georgia Southern and open SEC play against Kentucky.
So far this year, Dart has completed a whopping 87.04 percent of his passes, throwing for 795 yards and six touchdowns alongside a pair of rushing scores. Those numbers probably aren't sustainable for an entire season, but if he can keep his foot on the gas, a CFP run is certainly possible for his team.
Maybe, just maybe, that will include an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony, as well, but the games have to play out first. Ole Miss and Wake Forest will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on The CW.