Instant Takeaways: Miami Hurricanes Outlast Ole Miss Football 31-27 in Fiesta Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-2, 7-1 SEC) fought until the final play at State Farm Stadium behind a strong performance from Trinidad Chambliss, but Miami's touchdown with under 20 seconds remaining catapulted the Hurricanes to a 31-27 win in the Fiesta Bowl.

In what became an instant classic in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Carson Beck's poise down the stretch gave Miami the edge to propel the Hurricanes to a National Championship Game appearance.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels' magic season comes to an end with the program entering unchartered waters in their first College Football Playoff in school history.

The Instant Takeaways: Fiesta Bowl Edition

No. 1: Carson Beck's Poise Lifts the Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has "been there, done that" during his time at the collegiate level after competing in critical matchups during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs.

When the lights were brightest once again, Beck was composed down the stretch with the Hurricanes trailing 27-27 with under 3:30 remaining in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The veteran signal-caller made a statement - leading Miami on 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a score of his own with Beck marching into the end-zone on a three-yard score with 18 seconds remaining.

Beck and Co. converted on 11 third downs to keep multiple drives alive in crunch time where the Miami signal-caller was at his best to lift the Hurricanes to a Fiesta Bowl win - heading to the National Championship Game on Jan. 19.

Beck ended the night with 268 yards on 23-of-37 passing with two touchdowns to capture a win in the biggest game of the season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 2: Chambliss Magic Not Enough For The Rebels

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was sensational on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium after wrapping up the day with 277 yards on 23-of-37 passing on the night with a touchdown of his own.

When the Rebels were in need of a big play down the stretch, it was Chambliss that answered the call after leading Ole Miss on a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to give his squad the lead with 3:13 remaining, but Miami's brilliance down the stretch ultimately got it done.

Aside from Chambliss, it was Kewan Lacy's timely attempts that kept Ole Miss afloat with 11 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown - including a 73-yard score - but a hamstring injury kept him out for most of the first half.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 3: Beck's Brilliance Stole Show, Rushing Attack Set Tone Early

It was Beck that was the MVP of the day, but the balanced rushing attack allowed the Hurricanes to remain alive across the first three quarters of the game after logging nearly 200 total yards on the night.

Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for 133 yards on 22 attempts with an average of six yards per carry with the Ole Miss defensive line unable to contain the Hurricanes and their push in the trenches.

Now, Miami will head back home to the Sunshine State with the program set to host the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 19.

For Ole Miss the program's historic season comes to an end with the Rebels going 13-2 and setting the tone for what's to come in the Pete Golding era in Oxford.

