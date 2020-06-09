The Grove Report
NCAA Set to Approve Updated College Football Practice Proposal

Nate Gabler

The NCAA is set to approve an updated, expanded practice proposal as early as this week, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Following the loss of spring practices and scrimmages due to the COVID-19 outbreak, coaches around the nation, including Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, have been advocating strongly for increased time with players during the summer. 

It seems like they're going to get that time. 

Here's what that updated proposal, that is set to be voted on later this week and is expected to pass, would look like:

  • Coaches would begin interacting with players in the second week of July
  • By mid-July, walk-through practices (with a football) would be permitted
  • "Required" workouts could start for some as early as July 6
    • These required workouts include six hours per week with strength staff and two hours with coaches for film study
  • "Enhanced" summer training follow "required" workouts 
    • This is a two-week plan in which athletes are allowed 20 hours of activity (8 strength and conditioning and film, one hour of daily team meetings and one hour of daily walk-throughs)
    • This would be similar to NFL OTAs, the main difference would be no helmets allowed during walk-throughs. 
  • Normal four-week training camp following the "enhanced" period

The vote by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected on Thursday. Those close to the situation, Dellenger included, believe it is expected to pass. The Division I Council would then have to approve final versions of the plan – they meet for the next time on June 17. 

As to when each team could start this plan depends on when their first game is set to be played. Ole Miss, with their opener against Baylor set for Labor Day weekend, would be permitted to start the required phase on July 13. 

