NCAA to Allow Players to Wear Patch on Uniforms to Support Social Justice Causes

Effective immediately, the NCAA will be allowing student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms "for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues."

The decision was made by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel and was made public on Thursday morning. The panel made the decisions entirely virtually with the goal of allowing players to "express support and voice their opinions."

Now, there will be a few rules as to how this must play out, as outlined below in the NCAA release.

The patch on the front, which most sports already allowed, as authorized by the school or conference, may be a commemorative/memorial patch (names, mascots, nicknames, logos and marks) intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes. The patch must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform. While not all team members are required to wear the patch, they must be identical for those who choose to wear them.

Additionally, there is one more location on the uniform where this will be allowed – on the back where a player name is traditionally located.

If authorized by the school or conference, this will allow names or words "intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes" to replace the player name. This patch will be allowed to vary by team member.

