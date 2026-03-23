Iowa's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Hawkeyes Among Longshots)

The Iowa Hawkeyes busted a lot of brackets when they upset the No. 1 seed Florida Gators in the second round of the South Regional over the weekend. The No. 9 seed took down Clemson before upsetting the reigning champions.

Iowa finished the season 23-12 (10-10 in Big Ten) before losing in its second game of the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State. That gave the Hawkeyes 7 losses in their last 10 games entering the NCAA Tournament, but it certainly hasn’t looked that way.

Can Iowa keep dancing in the Sweet 16?

Let’s take a look at Iowa’s odds to win March Madness entering the Sweet 16.

Iowa’s Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+12000 (14th)

As one of the lowest seeds remaining, it’s not too surprising that the Hawkeyes are also among the longest odds to win it all entering the Sweet 16.

Iowa is above Alabama (+13000) and Texas (+30000) in the March Madness odds after knocking off the top seed in the tournament.

The Hawkeyes are a slight underdog in their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska, which should be an interesting Big Ten showdown. Iowa beat Nebraska at home last month, but the Cornhuskers got revenge with an overtime win in the regular-season finale.

If Iowa takes the rubber match against Nebraska, it’d advance to the Elite 8 where it’d face off against the winner of No. 2 Houston vs. No. 3 Illinois in the South Regional Final.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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