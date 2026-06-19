New Ole Miss RB Makhi Frazier is More Important Than You Think

The addition of Makhi Frazier will not draw too many eyes, as the Ole Miss Rebels already have superstar running back Kewan Lacy. However, Frazier will likely play an important role during the 2026 season.

With backup running back Logan Diggs graduating following the 2025 season, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels desperately needed a running back who could help take some of the workload off Kewan Lacy, who led college football in carries.

The Rebels also added JT Lindsey from LSU, giving Ole Miss additional depth in the backfield as it prepares for a demanding 2026 schedule.

Ole Miss Emphasizes Importance of Keeping Kewan Lacy Healthy

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) scores on a 73-yard touchdown run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By adding two transfer running backs, Golding and his staff have made it clear that keeping one of the nation's top running backs, Kewan Lacy, healthy is a top priority heading into the new season.

Lacy was unfortunately banged up several times during the Rebels' historic season, which included two College Football Playoff victories over Tulane and Georgia. He dealt with a lingering shoulder injury during the second half of the season and later battled hamstring issues in the Fiesta Bowl against Miami.

Now that the SEC has shifted to a nine game confrence schedule, it will be even harder to keep players healthy during the regular season. Golding and running back coach Frank Wilson have emphasized this, with the addition of Frazier.

What Makhi Frazier Brings to Ole Miss

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier runs for a gain against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frazier stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 218 pounds, giving him a powerful frame that allows him to run through defenders. Despite his muscular build, he has shown impressive burst and speed during his time with the Michigan State Spartans.

In 2025, Frazier ran for 520 yards on 116 carries, scoring two touchdowns and averaging 4.5 yards per carry for the Spartans.

His best performance of the 2025 season came against the No. 25-ranked Michigan Wolverines, as Frazier ran for 109 yards on 14 carries, including a long rush of 49 yards in the rivalry game.

The most important statistic of the season is that in 2025, Frazier did not lose a single fumble during his stint with the Spartans. Ball security is crucial, especially in the SEC, as the conference features some of the best defensive linemen and linebackers in the country.

Expect to see a lot of Frazier in 2026, as he and Lacy have the potential to form one of the best backfield duos in the SEC.

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