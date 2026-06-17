Why Kewan Lacy is Ole Miss Rebels Most Valuable Player Heading Into 2026 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels football program is gearing up for what should be another exciting season for the fans in Oxford.

In 2025, the Rebels reached new heights as the team appeared in their first College Football Playoff semifinal. 2026 features a fresh coaching staff as head coach Pete Golding will take the reins in his first full season. The talent returning this season for the Rebels has expectations for the program to stay in the national spotlight.

A lot of the conversation surrounding this team will include quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and rightfully so. However, running back Kewan Lacy may just be the most valuable player on the Rebels' sideline coming into the 2026 season.

Two-Headed Monster

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) warm up prior to a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It shouldn't be up for debate that the Rebels have the best quarterback-running back duo in the country with Chambliss and Lacy. Both players should be in Heisman Trophy discussions leading into the 2026 season. Outsiders may see that as a clash for two players wanting to win the biggest award in college sports, but it will absolutely help both to be surrounded by such talent.

If a defense decides to zero in on Chambliss, Lacy has the chance to feast on the ground. In the Rebels' Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs last year, the country saw how deadly this duo could be. Competition makes great athletes elite.

Still Growing

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Something that feels forgotten with Lacy is that he is just entering his junior season with the Rebels. After a freshman season with very little action on the Missouri Tigers, Lacy found his home in Oxford last season when he burst onto the scene.

In a lot of cases, it feels that superstar caliber players reach new heights when they hit their junior season. After a season that saw Lacy rush for over 1,500 yards and lead the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 24, expectations are through the roof for what should be a special junior season.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Any chance of this offense dropping off when former head coach Lane Kiffin left went out the window during their performance in the CFP. Honestly, it would be really hard to mess up a unit that has talents like Lacy and Chambliss.

This team has something to prove going into the new season, and Lacy may just be the catalyst that gives Golding a massive first season as leader of the program.

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