New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds: Lane Kiffin Surging as Betting Favorite
The New York Giants officially fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday amid the organization's 2-8 start to the 2025 season.
Under Daboll, the Giants blew four double-digit leads this season while rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been evaluated for four concussions across his first season with the franchise.
Now, after relieving Daboll of his duties as the decision-maker, the organization will navigate a coaching search.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has remained a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel with SEC jobs at Florida and LSU fighting for his services, but NFL organizations could make the call as well.
No. 6 Ole Miss is in the midst of a strong 9-1 season in Oxford with the program's College Football Playoff chances higher than ever, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin from being in headlines for other reasons.
With Daboll out as the shot-caller of the Giants, there's a mutual connection in the Big Apple with Kiffin elevating rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last year with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Dart's father jokingly stated on the "Bleav in Ole Miss" podcast that he texted Kiffin about potentially becoming the next head coach of the New York Giants last week.
"I think [New York radio host] Boomer Esiason had said something in the media today that maybe they should throw out a potential coaching (offer) to Kiffin, and he just sent it over with a smirk and just said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me.’ It’s just kind of funny," the elder Dart told the "Bleav in Ole Miss" podcast.
"But we have our weekly interactions with him and his family, and Jaxson holds high regard. I think Kiffin is one of his most trusted allies, and I think he uses him for advice in a lot of different ways.
"So, there’s constant communication between them, even today, and there’s a lot of that between our families. I don’t think we could have asked for a more special coach relationship between our family and our son. So, we’re very, very grateful for coach Kiff."
But Kiffin's "lack of interest" hasn't stopped the sportsbooks from believing the Ole Miss shot-caller could be interested.
According to BetOnline, Kiffin is the betting favorite to become the next head coach of the New York Giants.
New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds:
1. Lane Kiffin: +400
2. Kliff Kingsbury: +500
3. Jesse Minter: +600
4. Klint Kubiak: +650
5. Jeff Hafley: +700
6. Jon Gruden: +1000
7. Jason Garrett: +1200
8. Joe Brady: +1200
9. Mike McCarthy: +1200
10. Bill O'Brien: +1400
New York will navigate a rigorous coaching search with the organization having tremendous upside as Dart emerges as a star in the NFL alongside Malik Nabers and other talented pieces.
Could Kiffin become a candidate? Time will tell, but the Ole Miss head coach continues popping up as a name to know for jobs in this year's cycle.
