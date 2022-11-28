Skip to main content

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 12?

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season?
It is every college football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but only a few get the opportunity.

Twenty-three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season.

Let's take a look at how some of them played this past Sunday.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield had his third consecutive game with seven tackles, but the Panthers lost their second straight game 42-21 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram had his worst performance of the year catching just one pass for four receiving yards, but the Jaguars still managed to upset the Baltimore Ravens 28-27.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had 11 catches on a whopping 15 targets. He turned these opportunities into 90 receiving yards and four first downs, but the Seahawks lost to the Los Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime.

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Marquis Haynes had two tackles and one sack in the Panthers' 23-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones had one tackle and a sack in the Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had four grabs, 46 yards, and one touchdown. Brown did cough up the rock, but the Eagles found a way to beat the Green Bay Packers 40-33 at home.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox had a quiet performance catching two passes for 17 receiving yards, and one first down. The Bills narrowly defeated the Detroit Lions 28-25 on the road.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones had three tackles in the Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore had his most productive game of the season with Mike White starting over Zach Wilson. Moore had two catches, 64 yards and a touchdown. The Jets beat the Chicago Bears 31-10.

