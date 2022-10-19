Skip to main content
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season?
Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox had three catches, 37 yards, and the game winning touchdown helping the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-17.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield finished second on the team in tackles with eight, but the Panthers ultimately lost to the Rams 24-10.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had four tackles in the Bengals 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones tallied two tackles in the Broncos 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown snagged five balls, 67 yards, and a touchdown in the Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones managed one tackle in the Lions 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram had five catches, 40 yards, and one first down but the Jaguars lost to the Indianapolis Colts 34-27.

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore had zero catches on zero targets. Despite the Jets surprisingly hot start to the season and their 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Moore is still unhappy.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had one of his quieter games of the season catching only two passes for 34 yards, but the Seahawks still managed to beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9.

