NFL Rebels: Madden Ratings For Top Ole Miss Alumni

The newest version of Madden NFL was released on Friday and Ole Miss Football shared the top-rated NFL Rebels on social media.

Let's take a look at the highest-rated NFL Rebels included in Madden 23.

The highest-rated Ole Miss alumni in Madden 23 is Seattle Seahawks receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf will start off at an 89 overall after hauling in 75 receptions for 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has an 88 overall rating in Madden 23 after appearing in five games in 2021.

After getting traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown begins the Madden year rated as an 87 overall wideout. Brown snagged 63 receptions for a career-low 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is an 83 overall tight end in Madden 23 after recording 49 receptions, 587 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns in 2021, all career-highs.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton was the only NFL Rebel on the defensive side of the ball highlighted. Hilton played a crucial role in the Bengals' Super Bowl run last season, recording 48 total tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

After spending five seasons in the Big Apple, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is rated as an 81 overall in Madden 23. Last season, Engram hauled in 46 receptions, 408 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason in free agency.

Last, but certainly not least, New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore is a 79 overall going into his second season in the NFL. Moore recorded 43 receptions, 538 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in his rookie year.

