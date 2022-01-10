NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 18?

Did any Rebels stand out in Week 18 of the NFL season?

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can play on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed on the final Sunday of the regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton recorded two solo tackles, one pass defended, and an interception that he returned for 35 yards. The Bengals lost to the Cleveland Browns 21-16 but will be playing the Las Vegas Raiders in the first AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes recorded two total tackles in Carolina’s final game of the season. The Panthers lost 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram was targeted five times on Sunday but only hauled in one reception for four yards in the Giants' 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox recorded three catches for 49 yards in a 27-10 victory over the New York Jets.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had five receptions for 58 yards in Seattle’s 38-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell helped the Jaguars spoil the Indianapolis Colts’ playoff hopes this past Sunday. Treadwell caught three passes for 24 yards and his first touchdown reception of the season. The Jaguars upset the Colts 26-11 in Week 18.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown hauled in four receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown in Tennessee’s 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans. Tennessee earned a first-round bye and will not have to play on Wild Card Weekend.

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden had his best week of the season in Week 18. Bolden rushed the ball seven times for 46 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. Bolden also recorded two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown through the air. The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins 33-24, but the Patriots will be playing the Bills on Wild Card Weekend.

It was Bolden's first career game with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.