No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida Live Game Updates and Box Score

Coming off one of the biggest regular-season wins in Rebel history, Ole Miss is not getting any time off and will now have to face the Gators. This afternoon in Gainesville, the Rebels will look to improve to 4-0 and in The Swamp.

Florida enters this game having just cracked the Top 25 after a convincing win over Auburn. But Ole Miss will be the first ranked team the Gators have faced this season, making this the first real test for Sumrall's team.

Florida is led by star running back Jadan Baugh, who has dominated on the ground all season. He leads the country in rushing touchdowns, is averaging 150 yards per game on 8.5 yards per carry, and has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous backs in college football.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, has Kewan Lacy listed as doubtful for the game, which would be a major blow to the offense. Pete Golding summed up the mindset perfectly earlier this week: “If there’s anybody in this building that’s overlooking this game, there’s something wrong with them.”

The Rebels need to bring the same aggressive mentality they showed against LSU. If the front seven can continue playing at the level they have all season, Ole Miss has the talent to slow down Baugh and shut down the Florida offense.

Florida enters the game as the favorite, and the Gators are facing an Ole Miss team that some may believe is satisfied after beating Kiffin. The Rebels have a chance to show the country exactly why they are ranked No. 4, and head into the bye week undefeated.

Follow along below for live updates after kickoff.

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Score Ole Miss 0 3 0 0 0 Florida 10 7 0 0 0

Live In-Game Updates

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

Florida opened up the game on offense with two quick first down runs by Baugh and a first down catch by Harping to set up in the Ole Miss red zone. After a 3rd down conversion by Philo, Baugh took it in for a easy touchdown.

change of possession

Ole Miss gave the ball to Lindsey three straight times and couldn’t get the first down, on fourth down we gave it to Lindsey again and we didn’t convert.

change of possession

Florida started the drive from the Ole Miss 31 but after 3 straight incompletions the Gators sent oout kicker Patrick Durkin who drilled the 49 yard field goal.

change of possession

Trinidad opened the drive with 2 quick connections to Odom and Fields for a first down. But the Rebels stalled out after two runs plays that went nowhere and a false start. Trinidad Chambliss was injured on third down, though he walked off on his own to the sideline.

change of possession

The Gators opened the drive with more explosive plays from Jadan Baugh and Vernall Brown to set up in Rebel territory. After a couple runs the Gators were at 4th and 2 in the red zone but Philo missed the wide open receiver.

change of possession

Trinidad found Caleb Cunningham for a quick first down before the end of the quarter.

Second Quarter

Ole Miss wasn't able to convert a first down and sent out the punt team for the first time today.

change of possession

Clark moved the chains quickly for the Gators, but after a holding call that called back a 67 yard touchdown the Gators stalled out and punted the ball back to the Rebel offense.

change of possession

Ole Miss started their drive with a 16 yard run and a face mask to get inside the Florida red zone. After a TFL by Jaden Wood the Rebels were sitting at a 3rd & 17, they did not convert. Lucas Carneiro nailed the 35 yard field goal to put the Rebels on the board.

change of possession

The Gators began their drive from their own 12 after a bad return. Philo converted a 3rd & 1 on a QB sneak before Baugh converted another 3rd & 1. The Gators continued to run the ball effectively into Rebel territory before a targeting penalty removed Aguero from the game and set up Florida at the Rebel 5. Baugh then took it in for another easy touchdown.

change of possession