Pete Golding Lays Out Important Challenge for Ole Miss Rebels

The goal for the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday is not as simple as just beating Charlotte. They are a double-digit favorite and should win convincingly.

Yet, after watching the film of his team’s performance in the season-opener versus Louisville, head coach Pete Golding wants to see one thing more than anything: consistency.

“I think it was exactly what I thought coming off the field. It was a tale of two halves,” Golding said of his thoughts following the film. “One thing we talked about coming out of camp was, ‘I know we’ve got a good hook. We can swing with anybody. But can we take a punch and come back and swing again?’”

Finding Consistency

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding waits to lead his team onto the field prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each side had its moments of brilliance. The Rebels' defense held the Cardinals to a pair of field goals and 83 total yards in the first half. Meanwhile, the offense struggled to capitalize on the defense’s success.

“I felt like we didn’t catch our rhythm on offense in the first half. We turned the football over. Defensively, I thought we were swinging and hitting during the first half,” Golding said. “Then it flipped. The offense came out in the second half with a sense of urgency and started swinging. Defensively, we took it.”

Deliver a punch, take a punch was the game's theme. Ole Miss dealt its fair share of punches before taking them on the chin in their own right. That was especially the case in the second half as both teams turned a 10-6 defensive battle in the first half into a 41-38 shootout in the final two quarters.

Now, as they look to turn the page on a rollercoaster win in Nashville, Golding wants not only consistency from his team but complementary football.

“That’s the big thing this week. Regardless of who you’re playing, both sides have to swing at the same time to deliver the knockout punch,” Golding said.

Charlotte won’t have the talent level on paper to match Louisville. Yet if the Rebels fail to execute and make mistakes like turnovers or take the 49ers lightly, things can go bad.

The good news, though, is the Rebels have already shown their potential ceiling. The bad news is they’ve also shown a floor.

“The good is all three phases showed they have the ability to do it. The bad is all three phases showed they couldn’t do it at times,” Golding said. “That’s on us. We have to become more consistent.”

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